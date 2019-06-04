Alan R. Stewart

Alan (Al) Stewart, 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 25, 2019. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Al lived a humble life of integrity and kindness. Generous and jovial, Al found great pleasure in making others laugh. He was quick to strike up conversations with everyone he met, and practiced random acts of kindness, frequently paying for the person on line behind him. He was lifelong reader who started each day reading several newspapers, and was an avid gardener. He loved spending time with family, friends, and his dog, Watson. An animal lover throughout his life, he was always happiest with his dog at his side. He had a gift for working with his hands and and enjoyed collecting tools and tractors. Al followed the family tradition of working in management at JCPenney for more than twenty years as well as working for other companies. He has lived happily in Trumbull since 1993

He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne, of Trumbull; four beloved children, Ellyn (Joe Bonomo) of Stamford; Emily (Natarajah) Kallio of Boulder, CO; Edward (Sandra) Stewart of Purchase, NY; and Molly Stewart of New York, NY; and seven cherished grandchildren, Isabella, Natasha, Camila, Emma, Anjali, Savi, and Clara.

Services for Al will be held privately in Cape Cod, MA.

To continue his legacy of generosity, the family asks that in lieu of flowers to please perform an act of kindness for someone, or memorial donations may be made in his name to petsmartcharities.org.