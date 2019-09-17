|
Amie Jessica Begg
Amie Jessica Begg, 33, of Trumbull, CT, and who made her home in Charlotte, NC, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was doing what she loved to do — lighting up the sky. Amie is the daughter of Bruce Farist Begg of Ansonia, CT and Lisa Marie Rossomando of Wilmington. (both formerly of Trumbull). Amie was a 2003 graduate of Trumbull High School, where she was goalie for the Girls Varsity Soccer Team and the first girl to play for THS Boy's Freshman Football team. She earned a BS from Sacred Heart University in 2011 and a Master's degree in addiction counseling from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in 2019. Amie lived and learned -- and passed on those lessons to all of us. Most of all, Amie was unapologetically Amie. She turned the lemons of addiction into an addiction to the lemonade of adventure. She spent her free time breaking barriers by riding the sky, paddling the currents of the Amazon and Blue Nile, climbing mountains in Thailand, and biking solo the Friendship Road from Mt. Everest—the first ever to do so in winter.
She complemented her weekend passion for endorphins and guiding adventurers with daily compassion for the addicted and those who needed guidance in turning their lemons into lemonade. She left us doing what made her happiest – pushing boundaries she so often overcame. Always a needed friend, a respected source of counsel, a warm family member, a good listener, and to those who knew her best, an avid jokester and non-stop talker. She was a luminous personality who lit up the room and the lives of those around her. We are all better people for having Amie Begg in our lives, our family, and our thoughts. She will continue to inspire us and others through the legacy and her writings available at adventureamie.com.
Amie was a youth addiction prevention specialist with the Caron Foundation and was the chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Drug Free Coalition for four years. She was dedicated to addiction recovery and was a valuable staff member at the Mountainside Treatment Center in Caanan, CT. Amie was a young (but "old soul") member of the Pine Grove Community in Falls Village, CT— which she called "her sacred place" She recently earned her AFP skydiving instructor certification and was a rock climbing instructor at the Inner Peaks climbing gym and an instructor in white water kayaking at the U.S. National White Water Center.
Being an aunt to Adaleen and Burdock and cousin to Zoe were the most cherished aspects of her life. In addition to her parents, Amie is survived by her brother, Cody Begg of Reno, NV and sister, Victoria Begg of Denver, CO. She is the beloved aunt of Adaleen and Burdock Cahill of Denver, CO and cousin to Zoe Rossomando, of West Hartford, CT and Annie and Ian Begg of Stratford, CT. Her favorite aunts and uncles are Christina Rossomando of Alexandria, VA, Lori Rossomando of Trumbull, CT, Raymond and Elizabeth Rossomando of West Hartford, CT, and Thomas and Joann Begg of Stratford, CT.
You are invited to share lunch, stories and smiles with Amie's family and friends at Amie's Connecticut Celebration of Life LUNCHEON on September 28th, 1:00 p.m. at Vazzano's Four Seasons - 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Adventure Amie Foundation (https://www.gofundme.com/adventureamiefoundation). Amie's brother Cody and sister Tori created the foundation to honor Amie's memory and continue her important healing work.
Published in Trumbull Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019