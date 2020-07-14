1/2
Benjamin Bludnicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin S. Bludnicki
Mar 21, 1918 - Jul 8, 2020 Benjamin Stanley Bludnicki, age 102, of Trumbull, died on Wednesday July 8, 2020. He was the widow of Susan Rose Bensko Bludnicki, beloved wife of 60 years, married in a triple wedding ceremony on October 30, 1948 in St. Cyril & Methodius Church in Bridgeport.
Born in Ansonia, he was the firstborn son of four children. His parents, the late Elizabeth Kulpeksza and Stanley Frank Bludnicki, were Polish immigrants from Vilnius.
Mr. Bludnicki had been a Trumbull resident since 1952. A proud World War II Coast Guard Veteran, he rose to the rank of Seamen: First Class, serving on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Almond in the Great Lakes.
He had retired in 1980 with thirty years as a Motor Vehicle Driver in the United States Post Office in Bridgeport, CT. Prior to this, he had worked at Jenkins Valve and General Electric in Bridgeport. He also graduated from the Culinary Institute of America (formerly known as the Restaurant Institute of Connecticut) in New Haven, CT in January 1951 in commercial baking.
He had played baseball on the Green Thumb Softball Team at Unity Park during the 1950s thru the 1960s. He was also a member of the St. Theresa Seniors and the Disabled American Veterans.
He loved to travel, and traveled over a million miles, including two cross-country trips by car to California with his family in 1963, and another one to Baja California Norte in 2005. With his wife, Sue, he traveled with Club International. They also traveled to Europe, including trips behind the Iron Curtain, Yugoslavia and Greece, and Hawaii. While in Europe, he traveled and purchased five cars through the European Delivery Program: 2 VW, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, & BMW.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Mary Bludnicki of Trumbull, and his son, Rev. Dennis Bludnicki and his wife, Janet Bludnicki, of Stratford; one brother, Edward Bludnicki and his wife, Lorraine Niezelski, of Ansonia. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Gesek, and his infant sister, Stella.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 am at St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Burial with military honors in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Those who so desire may donate in Benjamin's memory to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 or to the Disabled American Veterans, 35 Cold Spring Rd,Suite 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To express condolences online visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Trumbull Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pistey Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 13, 2020
Dennis & Family,
Sorry to hear of the death of your dad. He was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation". I will remember him & you in my prayers.

TerryMooney / Christ the King '66
Friend
July 12, 2020
Uncle Ben was a kind person who enjoyed family gatherings. I remember all the picnics that WERE HELD in his huge yard in Trumbull. He was the head chef cooking all the hamburgers and hotdogs.. He will be missed by all of our family God bless you uncle Ben. Your niece Phyllis Piccirillo
Phyllis Piccirillo
Family
July 12, 2020
father dennis sorry for your loss prayers & blessings for you & family
joseph zocco
July 9, 2020
Dennis,
So sorry for your loss.
Bill Conway
William Conway
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved