To the Alber Family,

I am so very sorry to hear of Mr. Albers passing. Your Dad/grandfather was such an amazing man inside and out. You will be missed by so many. This is not goodbye, it's see ya later alligator (he used to say that to me all the time when I visited my mom when she worked for him). I'll never forget Pizza Friday's at the office or the secret candy drawer. Thank you for letting me work for you part time on and off during the years. It has made such a positive impact in my life.

Sending love and prayers to all of the Alber family.

With Love, Bonnie Wirth & son Daniel Gokey

Bonnie Wirtj

Friend