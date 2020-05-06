Christopher P. McCormack
Christopher Paul McCormack of Trumbull died on April 30, 2020 from complications due to cardiac arrest. Born on January 16, 1957, he was the son of the late Donald P. and Patricia S. McCormack of Westport, CT. He graduated from Yale with a B.A. in musicology in 1978. At Yale he played viola in the Yale Orchestra and conducted the Gilbert & Sullivan Society. He received a Master of Music degree from Eastman School of Music in 1981. After trying his hand at conducting local theatre groups, he went to law school at Fordham University, graduating in 1987. He married Sarah Doyle McCormack, formerly of New Canaan, the same year.
Chris began his Law career as a clerk for Judge Thomas Meskill, and then worked for Tyler, Cooper & Alcorn in New Haven for 17 years. He moved to Pullman & Comley in Bridgeport in 2004. Chris specialized in Environmental Litigation, and was recognized and listed as a top lawyer in the country by several publications such as Best Lawyers and Chambers USA. He also received awards for his work, such as the 2013 Distinguished Legal Writing Award, granted on behalf of the Burton Awards for Legal Achievement in association with the Library of Congress. Chris served as Chair of the environmental section of the Connecticut Bar Association from 2015-2017, and has been the section's Legislative Liaison for the past few years, providing 'must-reads' for the Environmental Section of the CT Bar Association. His quick, sometimes sarcastic wit made these updates extremely entertaining to all who read them and purported to be entertainment for the whole family. Chris kept up his love of music by playing viola in the Norwalk Symphony and by singing in his church choir at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fairfield, where he also served on the Vestry from 2008-2011. His first love was always music, and he was a steadfast patron of classical performing arts organizations from the local to the international. He served on many boards over the years, but was most recently the Vice President of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra Board of Governors. He was a former president of the Housatonic Community College Foundation (2013-2018). He served on the Trumbull Conservation Commission from 2017 until his death. One of Chris's greatest loves was sailing. Every weekend in the summer was looked forward to with anticipation. Would there be good weather and wind? He loved Long Island Sound and Captain's Cove, and puttering around on his J 30 any time he could. Chris and Sarah lived in Trumbull. They raised two children, Benjamin and Elijah, both of whom inherited his love for music and became professional musicians, which made him very proud. Chris will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his love for his family, and his music. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; his children, Benjamin of Bridgeport and Elijah of Conway, Arkansas; as well as James J. Steele, who became a part of their family in 2011; 2 brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, and 2 nephews; and many cousins. A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, www.norwalksymphony.org, or the Christopher McCormack Memorial Fund. 25 Van Zant St. Suite 14-3. Norwalk, CT 06855. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Westport-News & Connecticut Post & Trumbull Times on May 6, 2020.