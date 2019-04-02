Trumbull Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
5301 Main Street
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Reeves


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colin Reeves Obituary
Colin W. Reeves
Colin W. Reeves, age 90, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Colin was born on the Isle of Wight in England to Charles and Nelly Reeves. He served in the British Navy before coming to the United States in 1956. He obtained a degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute before meeting his future wife while working at Welbilt Corporation in Queens NY. Colin moved to Connecticut in 1963 where he eventually became the Vice President of Operations at Warnarco Inc in Bridgeport prior to his retirement. Colin is survived by his beloved wife Joan Marilyn Laffey Reeves; his sons Kevin and his wife Kathleen McMellon Reeves and Patrick and his wife Pamela Toomey Reeves; three cherished grandchildren; Gavin, Emma and Aileen Reeves; his brother Terence and his wife Kathleen Reeves. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond and sister Joyce. Funeral services were held at St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Interment was in Long Hill Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Trumbull Times on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now