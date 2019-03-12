Florence Perry

Florence Lillian Westlund Perry passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at her Covenant Village residence in Cromwell, CT, at the age of 90 (born July 5, 1928).

Florence (Flo) was born and grew up in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The daughter of Albin and Teckla Westlund, Flo was the youngest of three, a brother Clarence (Sport) and sister Frances. In 1951 she married her sweetheart, Arthur (Art) Robert Perry. They had three children, Susan L. (Perry) St. Onge, Robert A. Perry and Kenneth A. Perry; five grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Jennifer, Allison, and Emily; and, four great-grand children, Alex, Matthew, Lilly and Grady.

Flo was a very active person in her younger years, as a homemaker raising her family in Trumbull, as a member of her church and later as a grandmother. She was a member of the Covenant Congregational Church of Bridgeport, then later the Covenant Church of Easton, where, over the years, she sang in the choir, supported the youth group and played the Bell Chimes during Christmas season. She was an avid bowler in several bowling leagues and also enjoyed hiking and playing golf on occasion. The greatest joy in Flo's life was interacting with and loving her grandchildren. She and Art took them camping, to amusement parks, to athletic events, to church outings or simply around town together.

Flo worked at Bridgeport Hospital as an Administrative Assistant in the Psychiatric Department for many years. She and Art enjoyed some memorable vacations, especially to Sweden … as a second generation Swede, she enjoyed visiting relatives and seeing the places her parents were from. She was very proud of her Swedish heritage!

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Covenant Village of Cromwell. Published in Trumbull Times on Mar. 12, 2019