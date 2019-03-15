Harold Sobel

Harold Sobel, age 92 of Trumbull, devoted husband of Jeanne Martine Sobel for 67 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford. Harold was born and raised in Bridgeport and was a son of the late Samuel and Esther Rachel Sobel. Harold graduated from Syracuse University in 1947 and The University of Connecticut School of Law in 1950. He proudly served our country in the US Navy during WWII. Harold and Jeanne made their home in Trumbull for many decades, where they raised their family. Harold was actively involved in politics, for a brief time in Bridgeport before moving to Trumbull, serving a member of the Trumbull Town Council. Harold was very active in the communities of Aspetuck Village, Shelton, Cove Cay, in Clearwater, Florida, and Oronoque Village, Stratford. Harold made his career as an attorney, practicing law in Bridgeport from 1950 until his retirement in 1990. Harold was an avid golfer, which was a source great enjoyment. Above all Harold loved his family and cherished the time he spent with his children and their families. In addition to Jeanne, Harold is survived by his children and their spouses, Paul and Donna Sobel, Ed and Adrienne (Sobel) Daniels, Philip and Carol Sobel, and Jack and Sara (Sobel) Gracey, his grandchildren, Kenneth and Stephen Sobel, Craig, Adam, and Erica Daniels, Nicholas, Andrew, and Olivia Sobel, and Ashley and Darren Bird, and his great-grandchildren, Cayla and Harper Daniels. Harold is also survived by his brother, Leonard Sobel, of Bridgeport, and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a celebration of Harold's life, which will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Great River Golf Club, 130 Coram Lane, Milford, Connecticut. Published in Trumbull Times on Mar. 15, 2019