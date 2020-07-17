Helen M. Kurilec
Helen M. (Bauer) Kurilec, age 90, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late John Kurilec. Born in Newark, New Jersey on August 21, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Frederick C. and Dorothy T. (Whittick) Bauer. Helen was an active member of the community serving as President of the Trumbull Women's Club, Parent Teacher Student Assoc., and Trumbull High School Scholarship Foundation. She also served as Chairman of the Trumbull Youth Commission. She was a member of the Kids First Conference Planning Committee, the Trumbull Community Prevention Council and P.A.C.T. She was honored to receive the Trumbull Humanitarian Award in 1996 and the Homegrown Spirit Award in 2005. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend of many who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving sons, John W. Kurilec and Dr. Jeffrey Kurilec, both of Trumbull, her brother Donald Bauer as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband John of 55 years, she was also predeceased by her brother, Fred Bauer.
Due to the concerns facing us at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity or The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.