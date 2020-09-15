1/
Jean Wallman
1919 - 2020
{ "" }
Jean H. Wallman
Jean H. Wallman, 101, RN, former resident and Junior High Math/Science educator in Trumbull died August 28 at her California home. Private burial was Sept. 4 in Long Hill Cemetery beside her late husband Milton Wallman.
Survivors include her daughters Barbara (Saverio) Bruno of Danbury and Dr. Betty (Larry) Henry of Berkeley CA, 2 stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To view her entire obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.mullinsfh.com.



Published in Trumbull Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
September 13, 2020
Thanks for the wonderful pictures of my wonderful aunt whom I remember so dearly. We all lived together after the war on North Street in Stamford. Our grandparents' house was packed with three young families with one child born each year, and Mrs. McLeod to help with the chaos. Aunt Jean was kind and sweet, and a spectacular person. It was a wonderful time for all of us.
David Wallman
Family
September 13, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
September 12, 2020
She was so full of love for her family. I miss that love tremendously. Love you Grandma.
Leah
September 12, 2020
Jean always loved pets
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Daughters Barbara &amp; Betty with their husbands, Sav &amp; Larry
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
With daughters and granddaughters <br />100th birthday
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Daughter Betty and family
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
At the Rosie the Riveter Museum<br />2019
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Always a loving mother
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
White water rafting at 80
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Still climbing at 81
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
3 Wallman <br />sisters-in-law
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Continuation of a life in pictures
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Bill, Allen, &amp; Jean<br />1926
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Army nurse
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Jean &amp; brother Allen
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Jean &amp; Milt<br />1st anniversary
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Jean and H. Tom Coffee
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
With sister-in-law, Liz &amp; babies
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 12, 2020
Jean through the years
Betty Henry
Daughter
September 8, 2020
Visit to SoCal 95
Guy & Michele Coffee
Grandchild
September 8, 2020
Gmas Bday 2010
Guy & Michele Coffee
Grandchild
September 8, 2020
Visit to SoCal 95
Guy & Michele Coffee
Grandchild
September 8, 2020
We are so thankful and blessed to have been the recipients of your love and thoughtfulness. You are an amazing woman and we will always cherish the time we had with you. Love you and miss you, Grandma! ❤
Guy & Michele Coffee
Grandchild
