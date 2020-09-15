Jean H. Wallman
Jean H. Wallman, 101, RN, former resident and Junior High Math/Science educator in Trumbull died August 28 at her California home. Private burial was Sept. 4 in Long Hill Cemetery beside her late husband Milton Wallman.
Survivors include her daughters Barbara (Saverio) Bruno of Danbury and Dr. Betty (Larry) Henry of Berkeley CA, 2 stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT.
