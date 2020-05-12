Jeanette Rice
Jeanette L. Rice

Jeanette (Corbett) Rice, "Nina", age 80, of Trumbull, passed away May 10, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was born in Plantation 21, Maine to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Corbett. She was the night nursing supervisor at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport for many years. She loved nursing, babysitting all 5 of her grandchildren when they were young, rescuing and helping all types of animals, the Yankees, the casino, UCONN Huskies games, traveling with her friends, and her Pinewood Lake house where she finally found her home for 37 happy years. She was a mother to any who needed one, was known for exuding strength and humor, and will be greatly missed by many. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald Rice and her siblings Llewellyn, Joseph and Leslie. Survivors include her three children David Rice and his wife Dawn of Trumbull, Judi Ieronimo-Rice of Trumbull and Cindy Herman and her husband Andrew of Trumbull; five cherished grandchildren Jessica, Shawn, T.J., William and Jacob. Due to the current health situation services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Nurse Foundation which supports our nurses, especially during this epidemic. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com<http://mullinsfh.com>.



Published in Trumbull Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
