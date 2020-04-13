|
|
Joanne K. McGrath
Joanne K. McGrath, 92, of Trumbull, beloved wife of George T. McGrath, passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Charles and Katherine McGill.
Joanne was a graduate of Stratford High School, and former Junior College of the University of Bridgeport, and Graduate of Saint Vincent's School of Nursing.
She was very active in her Church (Most Precious Blood) in Trumbull and spent countless hours giving back to her community through many nonprofit organizations such as St. Joseph's Manor where she served as President of the Ladies Guild for many years. She devoted much of her time to PTA in the Town of Trumbull, along with spending quality time with her family and friends. Joanne also was a loyal customer of Bills Drive In in Monroe where she could be found with her husband George having breakfast. Joanne was always a champion for the needy and the less fortunate folks in her community. Her pride and joy was always her two sons, Kevin and Christopher (Mic) McGrath, but the apple of her eye was her four grandchildren, and the recent addition of her great-granddaughter, Giovanna.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years of marriage, George McGrath; her son, Kevin (Susan) McGrath of Milford; her son, Christopher (Sharon) McGrath of Durango, Colorado; and her grandchildren, Kevin (Jackie) McGrath Jr. of West Haven, Erin (Eric) Morabito of Trumbull, and Finnegan and Grady McGrath of Durango, Colorado. She was predeceased in death by her brothers, Charles (Harry) and John McGill; and her son, Jeffery McGrath.
No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions in memory of Joanne K. McGrath may be made to: The Abbey of Regina Laudis, 273 Flanders Road, Bethlehem, CT, 06751. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Trumbull Times on Apr. 16, 2020