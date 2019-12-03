Home

John Mellish, 87, husband of Irene P. Mellish and son of John and Helen Mellish, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. John was a guitarist and math teacher. He combined his passions through his band at UCONN called the "Perfect Solutions", and being a math teacher. John was survived by his wife of 45 years, Irene P. Mellish, three stepchildren, John, Jennifer, and Lee, and cousins in Savannah, Georgia- Sandra and Phyllis. Cousin Laura recalled, "Johnny would arrive always with a great topic to discuss and always his guitar to entertain.
Published in Trumbull Times on Dec. 12, 2019
