Lawrence M. Condon, Sr.
Lawrence "Larry" M. Condon Sr., age 93, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on January 2nd, 1927, he was the son of the late Thomas Condon and Ella Schultz Condon. Larry was a proud World War II veteran having served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army, while he was deployed to the European Theater. He was a member of the Mohegan Guard and received numerous honors for his service in Europe.
Larry retired from Hoffman Fuel in Bridgeport where he was employed for 38 years. He was a lifetime member of the St. James Council, Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of Trumbull VFW Post 10059, and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 141 in Trumbull. He was a proud parishioner and usher at St. Theresa's RC Church in Trumbull. He also ran the weekly bingo for the residents of the Maefair Convalescent Home for over 25 years. Larry loved nothing more than to make people laugh and was known for his many riddles and jokes. His pride and joy in life was always his family. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Pinto Condon, after 53 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughters, Virginia T. DiSapio and her husband Charles, of Greenwich, Linda M. Shaw and her husband Skip, of Southport, NC, and his sons, Lawrence M. Condon, Jr. and his wife Judith, of Monroe, and Christopher M. Condon and his wife Marie Harriman, of Antrim, NH. Larry loved his seven grandchildren, Daniel and his wife Ann Taylor Shaw, Rebecca Shaw, Kristen Shaw, Matthew DiSapio, Benjamin DiSapio, Dylan Condon and Richard Condon. He also had two great-grandchildren, Carter and Betsy Shaw, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Thomas, Rita and Ronald Condon, and Eileen Beauchene.
Due to current health concerns, services will be private at this time. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be announced on a later date. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the team at Brightview Assisted Living in Shelton for the kindness and care they extended to Larry. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Trumbull Times on Apr. 16, 2020