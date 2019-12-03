Trumbull Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Congregation Ohave Sholom Cemetery
Marsh Rd.
Glen Wild, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonore Dickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonore Dickens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonore Dickens Obituary
Leonore B. Dickens
Leonore B. Dickens, age 88 of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1 , 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Dickens was born in New York City, the daughter of the late Joe J. and Ellen Lemberger. Leonore is survived by her beloved husband Bernard, her devoted son, Mark and his wife Sandra of Nashua, NH, adored grandchildren, Amanda Aronow and her husband Jay of Ronkonkoma, NY, Jonathan Dickens and his wife Christina of West Hartford, Randy Dimand and Jeremy Dimand both of Fairfield, great-grandchildren Brody and Spencer Aronow, her loving sister Norma Lemberger of Armonk, NY., and son-in-law Jay Dimand of Fairfield. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Karen Dimand . A Graveside Service will be held at Congregation Ohave Sholom Cemetery, Marsh Rd. in Glen Wild, NY., on Thursday, December 5th at 11:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services via there website @www.jseniors.org
Published in Trumbull Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -