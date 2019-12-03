|
|
Leonore B. Dickens
Leonore B. Dickens, age 88 of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1 , 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Dickens was born in New York City, the daughter of the late Joe J. and Ellen Lemberger. Leonore is survived by her beloved husband Bernard, her devoted son, Mark and his wife Sandra of Nashua, NH, adored grandchildren, Amanda Aronow and her husband Jay of Ronkonkoma, NY, Jonathan Dickens and his wife Christina of West Hartford, Randy Dimand and Jeremy Dimand both of Fairfield, great-grandchildren Brody and Spencer Aronow, her loving sister Norma Lemberger of Armonk, NY., and son-in-law Jay Dimand of Fairfield. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Karen Dimand . A Graveside Service will be held at Congregation Ohave Sholom Cemetery, Marsh Rd. in Glen Wild, NY., on Thursday, December 5th at 11:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services via there website @www.jseniors.org
Published in Trumbull Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019