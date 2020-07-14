Linda Lizotte

1/1
Linda Jane Martin Lizotte
April 26, 1963 – June 30, 2020 Linda Jane Martin Lizotte passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020 at the age of 57. Linda is lovingly remembered by her children Marty and wife Lital, Stella and fiancé Trevor, and Meghan; as well as her parents, Robert J. Martin and Marie C. Martin. Linda is survived by her siblings Mary Martin, Sharon Borchert and husband John, Bob Martin and wife Nancy, John Martin and wife Tracy, Dawn Martin and fiancé Tony, Joe Martin and life partner Aga. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Linda was most recently blessed with her first grandchild, Benjamin Lizotte. Linda was born in Rye, NY on April 26, 1963. She attended Rye High School class of 1981 and graduated from the University of Florida in 1986 where she obtained her Registered Dietician License. After graduating, she began a private practice helping thousands of individuals lead a healthier lifestyle. She was a pioneer in her field and helped shape the modern functional medicine and holistic wellness space. Linda was a brilliant entrepreneur and used her expertise to further help others. She successfully co-founded Designs for Health, a multi-national nutritional supplement company. She worked tirelessly to create superior formulas that have improved the lives of millions of people. With her diverse knowledge of biochemistry, Linda went on to found AMG Naturally, where she created her own line of natural skin care products. This time she sought to bring beauty products to the market that were safe for both the consumer and the environment, something she was very passionate about. Linda was proud of her career path but more proud of her family and friends. Her children and grandson adored her and she loved them with all her heart. She was successful, vivacious, compassionate, loyal, and she made friends easily. She enjoyed spending time on the beach laughing with family and friends, singing karaoke, and playing piano. Linda was the brightest light in any room. Linda had a welcoming and generous spirit; everyone she met became family to her. A private funeral and Mass of Christian Burial will take place on July 10, 2020 at the Church of Resurrection in Rye, NY at 10am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Guiding Star Project online at https://guidingstarproject.com/

Published in Trumbull Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM GRAHAM F. H.
1036 BOSTON POST ROAD
Rye, NY 10580
(914) 967-0129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 11, 2020
Linda was my best friend, we worked tirelessly together to make AMG grow. She was a mentor, friend and a special person to everyone around her. She inspired me to be successful, care for everyone and spread love with happiness to everybody possible. I will love and miss her forever. God bless her and her amazing family. Much love.
Dennis Mirochnik
Friend
July 9, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Frank Badolato
July 9, 2020
I only knew Linda for a short time but she was someone who will always have an impact on me. She was intelligent , funny and an all around great soul. My heart breaks for her family , Tom and all who were blessed to be in her presence. I will miss you Linda and regret we can never take that trip to Madjegorie together that we spoke about .
Carrie
Friend
July 9, 2020
July 9, 2020
July 9, 2020
Linda will truly be missed, she was just a beautiful person. Everyone loved her the minute they met her. I will miss you my dear friend, until we meet again. Love You.
Lorraine Denoncourt
Friend
July 9, 2020
Missing my friend, my mentor and my chosen family. Our lives were blessed with her in it and we will continue to celebrate her always. Love you always Linda
Suzanne A. Coffey, DC
Friend
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
She was amazing and my brother Tom loved her very much. I know she loved him too. The three of us shared many laughs together, times I will never forget. I will miss her always.
Timothy J Sullivan
Friend
July 8, 2020
