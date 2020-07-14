Linda Lizotte

Linda Jane Martin Lizotte
April 26, 1963 – June 30, 2020 Linda Jane Martin Lizotte passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020 at the age of 57. Linda is lovingly remembered by her children Marty and wife Lital, Stella and fiancé Trevor, and Meghan; as well as her parents, Robert J. Martin and Marie C. Martin. Linda is survived by her siblings Mary Martin, Sharon Borchert and husband John, Bob Martin and wife Nancy, John Martin and wife Tracy, Dawn Martin and fiancé Tony, Joe Martin and life partner Aga. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Linda was most recently blessed with her first grandchild, Benjamin Lizotte. Linda was born in Rye, NY on April 26, 1963. She attended Rye High School class of 1981 and graduated from the University of Florida in 1986 where she obtained her Registered Dietician License. After graduating, she began a private practice helping thousands of individuals lead a healthier lifestyle. She was a pioneer in her field and helped shape the modern functional medicine and holistic wellness space. Linda was a brilliant entrepreneur and used her expertise to further help others. She successfully co-founded Designs for Health, a multi-national nutritional supplement company. She worked tirelessly to create superior formulas that have improved the lives of millions of people. With her diverse knowledge of biochemistry, Linda went on to found AMG Naturally, where she created her own line of natural skin care products. This time she sought to bring beauty products to the market that were safe for both the consumer and the environment, something she was very passionate about. Linda was proud of her career path but more proud of her family and friends. Her children and grandson adored her and she loved them with all her heart. She was successful, vivacious, compassionate, loyal, and she made friends easily. She enjoyed spending time on the beach laughing with family and friends, singing karaoke, and playing piano. Linda was the brightest light in any room. Linda had a welcoming and generous spirit; everyone she met became family to her. A private funeral and Mass of Christian Burial will take place on July 10, 2020 at the Church of Resurrection in Rye, NY at 10am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Guiding Star Project online at https://guidingstarproject.com/