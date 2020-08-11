1/1
Louis Murdoch
Louis Rae "Skip" Murdoch
Louis Rae "Skip" Murdoch, age 76 of Lafayette, IN, formerly of Trumbull, CT and Grand Rapids, MI, passed away on August 6, 2020. Surviving are Skip's two sons: Michael (Ashley) Murdoch of Easton, CT, and Jeffery (Mary) Murdoch of Trumbull CT. He is also survived by four grandchildren; his sister, Mary Kae Murdoch, of Millsboro, DE; his cousin Christopher Caldwell of Knoxville, TN; his former Wife Jean Murdoch of Trumbull CT; and special companion, Patty Dimond, also from Lafayette IN.
Skip, a retired veteran of the Vietnam war also worked for the Coca Cola company for 20 years before retiring.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Stone Harbor, NJ, Skip's "Happy Place."

Published in Trumbull Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
