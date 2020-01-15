|
|
Marie Ann Kimmel
Marie Ann Kimmel, 87, passed away peacefully at GCRMC on December 20, 2019 in Alamogordo.
Marie was born on May 6, 1932 to Eleanora (Tomaino) and Marco Altamura in Norwich, CT.
Marie graduated from Bryant College, RI with a Business degree, where she met Warren Kimmel, of Valley View, PA. They were married in 1953 and raised five children.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her children Richard (Dave Watt) Kimmel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Susan Joy (Ray) Pearson of La Luz, NM, Judy (Joe) Bouma of Alamogordo, June Pannazzo of Bristol, CT, and Warren (Rachel) Kimmel II of Livingston, MT;12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020.
Published in Trumbull Times on Jan. 23, 2020