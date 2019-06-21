|
Mary T. Brewster
Mary T. Brewster, formally Mary Tarasovic, Born October 12, 1925 in Granville, New York to Helen and George Tarasovic, married John Brewster in 1954. Mary passed June 1, 2019 peacefully on a beautiful spring morning in her home. Mary or as everyone knew her, Terry, was longtime resident of Trumbull. Mary was a Bridge life master and in her younger years an avid tennis player, swimmer and painter. Mary is survived by her son John and his wife Mary from Redding, CT, David and his wife Shawn from Raleigh, NC, her five grandchildren: Nathaniel Parks, Samuel Chase, Rebecca, David Chase and John Thomas Brewster as well as two great-grandchildren - Sage and Ash Brewster. Burial will be private for family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Trumbull Times on June 27, 2019