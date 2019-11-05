|
|
Melissa Beth (Carp)
McCormack
Melissa McCormack, age 50, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at home in Lawrenceville, NJ enveloped in love with family by her side after a brave battle against ovarian cancer.
Born in Trumbull, CT on February 25, 1969, Melissa attended Trumbull High School (class of 1987) and Simmons College, Boston, MA (class of 1991) before moving to Maryland and then settling in Central New Jersey in 1999 where together with her husband of 26 years, Paul, she raised her cherished children, Matthew and Rebecca.
Melissa's true passion was her family and friends above all else. She was active in Mom's Club, Lawrence PTO and Girls Scouts while her children were young and worked part-time as an ophthalmic medical technician at Matossian Eye Associates in Hopewell, NJ for over a decade.
She is survived by her husband, Paul McCormack, her children, Matthew and Rebecca McCormack, her parents, Stanley and Joan Carp of Stratford, CT, her sisters, Nanci Afari of Petach Tikvah, Israel, and Amy Stolker of Potomac, MD and a family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, all of whom she adored.
Funeral services are Friday, November 8 at 11 am at Temple Micah, located at the Lawrenceville Presbyterian Church, 2688 Main Street (Route 206) in the Village of Lawrenceville, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Ewing Cemetery, 78 Scotch Rd, Ewing, NJ. A Shiva luncheon following the burial will be announced at the service. Shiva will be observed Sunday, November 10 from 5 pm – 10 pm at Oronoque Village SOUTH Clubhouse, 10 Midwood Trail, Stratford, CT 06614.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are respectfully requested to Fox Chase Cancer Center foxchase.org/giving/how-to-give and Lisa's Army lisasarmy.org/about-us/
For condolences visit
orlandsmemorialchapel.com
Published in Trumbull Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019