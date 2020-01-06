|
Robert A. Burgholzer, Jr.
Robert (Bob) Anthony Burgholzer Jr., age 76, beloved husband of Virginia (Ginger) Paretti Burgholzer of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice. Born in Queens, NY on March 19, 1943, he was the son of the late Robert Anthony Burgholzer Sr. and Catherine Rita Cryan Burgholzer and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army. Over the many years of his life Bob enjoyed sailing, exercising, traveling and taking walks with his wife. Most of all he truly relished in celebrating the happiness and accomplishments of his family members. In recent years he has been particularly overjoyed with his two granddaughters. In addition to his beloved wife Ginger of 46 years, survivors include two loving children, Catherine Burgholzer and her husband Paul Tenreiro and Robert (Bobby) Burgholzer III and his wife Anne Burgholzer as well as two cherished granddaughters Emmy Tenreiro and Brooke Burgholzer. Additionally, he is survived by his two sisters: Jean Fitzpatrick and her husband Eugene and Cathy Sause and her husband Ed, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob and his family gratefully acknowledge the kind, professional and compassionate care of the staffs of Bridgeport Hospital and The Connecticut Hospice. Thank you. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. Interment was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Arrangements were in care The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://give.cff.org/tribute/RobertBurgholzerJr. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Trumbull Times on Jan. 9, 2020