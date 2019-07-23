Robert Temple Batchelder

Robert "Rob" Temple Batchelder, age 63, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully, July 18, 2019 in his home surrounded by his wife & loving family. He was born in Hartford, CT to the late Robert W. and Lorraine L. Batchelder. He was predeceased by his brother Brian J. Batchelder. He graduated Cum Laude from Boston University. Rob held many senior positions within the Technology Industry most notably for IBM, Blue Wolf, Cisco Systems, Salesforce, Gartner and SNET. Between 2002 -2007 Rob was Founder and Independent Consultant for Relevance, Business Real-Time Network (BRN). Rob was an Eagle Scout, also having held the position of Chairman, National Eagle Scout Association Committee for Boy Scouts of America for the Connecticut Yankee Council from 2014-2017. From 2014-2018 Rob assisted his wife each New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square Hosting families.

Rob is survived by his beloved wife Rosemary Cook Batchelder; his devoted stepdaughter Michelle Muniz and her husband Alberto; his cherished granddaughter Mia Rose Muniz; his brother John A. Batchelder; his sister Megan C. Batchelder; Sister-in-laws: Cindy E. Batchelder, Kathleen Ciarelli, Melinda Guida, Carolyn Diognardi, Eileen Ushchak, Barbara Cook and brother-in-law, Thomas Cook; many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews too many to list but wish to acknowledge.

Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on August 10, 2019. A gathering to reminisce will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral home, Inc., 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT. Immediately to follow with Mass at noon at St. Catherine of Siena Church, located at 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, CT.

Memorial contributions may be made to ECAA, Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association www.Ecaware.org Connecticut Yankee Council (BSA) www.ctyankee.org; or

To leave an online condolence please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Published in Trumbull Times on July 25, 2019