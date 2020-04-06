|
|
Scholastica (Wassel) Ralsten
Scholastica "Shelley" (Wassel) Ralsten, age 84, of Trumbull, passed away April 4, 2020. She was born in Jessup, PA to the late William and Margaret (Voroscak) Wassel. Shelley worked at Sikorsky and Warnaco as an Engineering Clerk. She served as an EMT and Dispatcher for Trumbull Emergency Medical Service for over 30 years, as well as serving on the Trumbull EMS Commission. She also volunteered in St. Vincent's Hospital gift shop and Reach to Recovery. Shelley loved spoiling her, playing golf and bridge. She was Past President of Tashua Womens 9-Holers and organized the Tuesday Trumpers bridge group.
She was predeceased by her husband Harold Eugene Ralsten, her infant son Jeffrey Ralsten and her brother William Wassel. Survivors include her five loving children Sharon Murray and her husband Ross of Trumbull, Cindy Wilvert and her husband Jim of Glen Allen, VA, Wendy Palmieri of Trumbull, Kenneth Ralsten and his wife Kelly of Newark, DE and Carol Costanzo and her husband Steve of Pawcatuck, CT; her sister Mary Lou Galuardi and her husband Jim; 14 cherished grandchildren, Jillian and her fiancé Logan, Gregory, Maxwell, Mallory, Lauren and her husband John, Joseph, Allison, Lance, William, Alexander, Everett, Andrew, Mark and Luke; two great granddaughters Ellie and Cameron as well as cherished nieces and nephews. including Tony, Judy and Debbie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nelly and Danny Velez for their loving care over the past years.
Due to the current health situation, a mass of Christian burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611 or Meals on Wheels America, https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Trumbull Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020