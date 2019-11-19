|
Stephen F. Ambrose
Stephen F. Ambrose, age 94, of Trumbull, passed away on November 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born in New Haven, CT to the late James and Josephine Ambrose on February 1, 1925. He grew up there, attending Hillhouse High School. He later served in the U.S Army during WW II and attended Quinnipiac University, from which he received an accounting degree.
For most of his career, Steve was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Country Home Bakers, an international baking company headquartered in Bridgeport. Country Home Bakers was a pioneer in the 1960s/70s of the modern-day in-store baking industry, providing frozen bakery products to supermarkets to be baked-off daily in the store, providing shoppers with the alluring aromas and fresh breads and other bakery products we all enjoy today. Prior to Country Home, Steve was the manager for the Crawford Door company in Bridgeport. In retirement, Steve and his wife Louise resided in Venice, Florida, where they were members of the Venice Golf and Country Club for over 20 years and he was a Knights of Columbus member.
Steve was also an accomplished musician. In the late 1940s he traveled the country with renowned swing bands led by Ted Fio Rito and Clyde McCoy. He played the clarinet as well as the bass and alto saxophone. He retained a love of music throughout his life, playing in local bands and giving lessons once he was married and raising a family, and later enjoyed participating in his grandchildren's vocal and musical pursuits. In his spare time, Steve was a talented craftsman, helping to design and build his family homes, and taking on various woodworking projects.
Steve will be greatly missed. Survivors include his beloved wife of 69 years, Louise Doumar Ambrose of Trumbull; two devoted sons, Stephen F. Ambrose Jr. and his wife Victoria of Vero Beach, Florida, and James (Jay) R. Ambrose and his wife Dale of Woodbury, CT; five cherished grandchildren, Gabrielle, Stephen III, Sarah, Matthew and Shannon, and several nieces and nephews. Steve was predeceased by his brother Michael Ambrose. Steve's family wishes to express a special thanks to all the wonderful nursing aides that assisted him during the final years of his life.
Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Cyril F. Mullins. Contributions in Steve's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Theresa Church, Trumbull or , Memphis, TN. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Trumbull Times on Nov. 21, 2019