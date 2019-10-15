Trumbull Times Obituaries
|
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Subhash O. Shah M.D.


1946 - 2019
Subhash O. Shah M.D. Obituary
Subhash O. Shah, M.D.
Subhash O. Shah, MD, age 73, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Vandevi Dalal Shah. Born in Marudhar, India on September 21, 1946, he was a son of the late Ochhavlal Modi and Taraben Shah. Dr. Shah came to the US in 1971 to complete his medical training. He retired in June from Bridgeport Hospital after 47 years of dedicated service. He was a partner in the practice of General Surgeons of Greater Bridgeport. His dedication to the care of his patients and his commitment to helping those in need will be remembered. He also was an educator to countless clinicians at Bridgeport Hospital where he shared his knowledge and expertise in the surgical field. In addition to his beloved wife Vandevi of 47 years, other survivors include his loving children, Paula Seth and her husband Runjan, Kevin Shah and his wife Binta, Anand Shah and his wife Rupal, his cherished grandchildren, Deven, Priyanka, Rishi, Amara, Dylan, Arya and Ryan, his brother Bharat Shah, and his sisters, Pratima Desai, Shashi Shah and Geeta Shah as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Vipin Modi. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610, https://foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/donate/. For online condolences, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Trumbull Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
