Trygve R. Angell
Trygve Robert Angell has slipped the bonds of this earth and ascended into heaven at 1:25 am on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the CT State Veterans Hospice in Rocky Hill, CT of Covid19 after a long illness.
Tryg was born September 19, 1935 in Staten Island, NY to Captain Trygve S. Angell and Tordis Terjensen. Tryg enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from Curtis High School in Staten Island, NY. He served in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean Conflict as a Signalman. ultimately achieving the rank of Sergeant before his honorable discharge for medical reasons in 1953.
Trygve graduated from the University of Bridgeport in 1970 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was the self-employed owner of Trygve R. Angell, Ltd, an executive recruitment agency for the paper and pulp industries, serving clients around the world for 30 years. Tryg was also a member of the First Congregational Church of Stratford, CT where he served on the Diaconate, the Board of Trustees, and sang in the choir for 25 years.
Trygve was a member of the Stratford CT Rotary and served as a Mason with the Ansantawae Lodge in Milford, CT. He was also a volunteer mentor for children with the Franklin School in Stratford, CT and a volunteer visitor for 30 years for patients at the former Van Doren Nursing Home in Fairfield, CT (currently Ludlowe Center).
Tryg is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy C. Nalepovich Angell. He is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and Michael O'Ravitz and granddaughters Monica O'Ravitz and Rebecca O'Ravitz, all of Wallingford, CT. He is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Deborah Amber Gedney and Jeffrey Hugh Gedney of Nichols, CT, and grandsons Robert W. Gedney of Keene, NH and Patrick R. Gedney of Bridgeport, CT.
He was predeceased by his sister Thelma ("Tem") Angell Griffin of Florham Park, NJ. He is survived by brother-in-law Robert Griffin of Venice, FL, and nieces and nephews Susan Griffin Schneider of Ridgewood, NJ, Christopher Griffin and Linda Griffin, both of Sarasota, FL.
Tryg is also survived by twin brother and sister-in-law Paul and Barbara Angell of Eastham, MA and their children Nancy Recinos of San Anselmos, CA, Tara Angell of Hudson, NY, and Paul Angell of Cliffside Park, NJ.
Due to the current Covid19 pandemic, ceremonies will be postponed until it is safe to do so. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First Congregational Church of Stratford. Donation information can be found at www.Firstchurchstratford.org.
Published in Trumbull Times on May 12, 2020.