This was the best father anyone could ever hope to have. He was firm but kind and we wanted for nothing that was in his power to give. He generously gave to others, but usually anonymously because he felt that if folks knew of his good deeds, it wouldn't 'count' in heaven. He was service-connected disabled with non-operable brain tumors and lung issues, but ultimately it was Covid19 that did him in. His last 5 years he lived at the VA hospice in Rocky Hill CT where he received extremely kind and professional care for which we will always be grateful. My husband Jeff and I have so far received over 300 condolences on Facebook and that is a testament to how much Dad was loved and will be missed.

Deb Gedney

Daughter