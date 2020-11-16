Tucker Roundtree MorrisTucker Roundtree MorrisDecember 8, 1993 - October 26, 2020Tucker Roundtree Morris, an inquisitive, clever, and deeply kind soul beloved by his close family and many dear friends, passed away suddenly on October 26th, in Ward, South Carolina, at the age of 26. The son of Jake Roundtree Morris and Nancy Horton Morris, and sister of Molly Morris, Tucker was a remarkable young man who touched so many with his warmth and intellect.Raised in a devoted family that loved spending time together, Tucker was adored, insatiably curious, and always ready for the next adventure. His engineer father nurtured Tucker's love of science, technology, the Yankees, and classic rock. His mother, an early-childhood educator, sees young children as natural scientists, and believes that the kitchen is a child's first laboratory. She started cooking with Molly and Tucker as soon as they could stand on chairs at the kitchen counter. Tucker grew up to be an adventurous and creative cook, perfecting American classics, Morris family favorites, and recipes from around the world, while trading tips with his mother and grandmothers. This past spring he and his girlfriend Morgan perfected a recipe for sourdough bread; baked every Sunday, and enjoyed by many.When he was a child, Tucker and his family spent many happy afternoons by Canoe Brook Lake in Trumbull. In the lovely natural setting he learned how to swim, canoe, and kayak, playing until dark with his sister and delightful neighborhood friends. The Horton grandparents lived on Cape Cod, so as soon as school was out, Molly and Tucker were excited to spend the summer days hitting the surf at Nauset Beach, having dinner at Craigville Pizza, and enjoying the ice cream at Four Seas. Tucker's Morris grandparents lived close by in Newtown, CT, so there were frequent and festive family gatherings for birthdays, pool parties, and holidays. Tucker was always game to join in his sister Molly's creative play schemes, including the Beanie Baby animal hospital and impromptu Backstreet Boys sing-alongs. He was an ace mini-golfer, a revered role model for his six beloved younger cousins, and he kept the entire family laughing with his sense of humor and brilliant comedic mimicry. Anyone who experienced Tucker's rendition of the Monty Python "Cheese Shop" skit, or the Smothers Brothers' "Pumas in the Cravasses" routine, ended up doubled over with laughter.Tucker was an honor student at Trumbull High School, a member of the Class of 2012. Inspired when he was in middle school, drumming became his passion, and he was proud to join his school's renowned, competitive, Golden Eagles Marching Band and the Indoor Percussion Ensemble, both among the best in the country. Tucker played the bass drum, and by junior year he was elevated to Drum Sergeant, leading the percussion unit to many caption awards during their competitive seasons. Tucker gained his closest friends during his band years, and those strong bonds were always very important to him.Tuck's love for the Terps started with Molly's attendance at the University of Maryland, and he was overjoyed to become a Terp himself a few years later. While they were both students at UMD, Molly and Tucker grew ever closer as veterans of long drives between Trumbull and College Park, MD. Together they turned the entire extended family into avid Terps fans. The school's motto, Strong deeds, gentle words, could as well serve as Tucker's own credo.While at UMD, Tucker was so proud to be a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His fraternity brothers say he embodied the spirit of a "True Gentleman," the SAE creed. At UMD he turned his lifelong love of science and nature into a serious academic pursuit; he graduated in 2017 with a B.S. degree in Environmental Science and Technology.Tucker met Morgan Entwistle when they joined the marching band as young teens. For the past four years, she has been his best friend and soulmate. They shared their love and life in South Carolina with Blue, their loyal rescue dog. Tucker's "kind, goofy personality and ability to always make her laugh" is why Morgan called him her "favorite person". Tucker and Morgan spent many happy hours with sweet Blue and their special community of friends at the Lexington Paw Park.When Tucker joined Morgan in South Carolina, he started his career with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. After working for DHEC for two years, Tucker changed jobs and became the Environmental Manager at SC Pet Solutions in Ward, South Carolina, where he was highly regarded and well liked by his coworkers at the seven hundred and fifty acre plant.All who knew Tucker will remember him for his spirit, his honesty and integrity, his laughter and humor, his curiosity and warmth. He is survived by his heartbroken family: his parents, Jake Roundtree Morris and Nancy Horton Morris of Trumbull, CT, his sister Molly Morris; his hometown sweetheart Morgan Entwistle; and his dear grandmother Ginny Morris. Aunts, uncles and cousins, who will always keep Tucker in their hearts, include Sam and Sharon Morris, their children Will and Sarah; Duncan and Loanne Morris, their children Conrad and Cameron; Jim and Barbara Horton Thorstad, and their children Isabel and Julia. Three beloved grandparents—Peter Morris, and Bruce and Jane Horton—predeceased him. His remarkable SAE brothers, his hometown "bandos," many cousins near and far, and all others who were so lucky to know him will also remember him with love.A celebration of Tucker's life will be held when family and friends are able to safely gather to honor and remember a wonderful young man. Memorial contributions in Tucker's name may be made to Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band; "THSGEMB", PO Box 255, Trumbull, CT 06611.