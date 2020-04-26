|
Walter Mallin
Walter Mallin, age 97, husband of the late Kathryn Mallin, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Southbury from complications of Covid-19 Respiratory Infection. He was born in Manchester, NH and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Walter retired as a Goodyear Tire Store Manager. He was an Army veteran of WWII and was at Pearl Harbor on the day of the attack. He would tell the story of how on that day he was supposed to go to the mess tent but didn't, and his entire platoon was blown up, but he was spared. Amazingly, years later, his son Michael was born on December 7. Walter is also survived by a daughter, Laura. Arrangements are in the care of COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 36 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield.
Published in Trumbull Times on Apr. 30, 2020