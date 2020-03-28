|
William E. (Gene) Raftery
William E. (Gene) Raftery, age 88, beloved husband of Lucille O'Neill Raftery of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born in the Bronx, NY on July 5, 1931, he was a son of the late William Colm Raftery and Bridget Melody Raftery. Mr. Raftery was awarded a scholarship to run track at Iona College where he earned a degree in Accounting. Gene began his career with Price Waterhouse, becoming a Certified Public Accountant. In 1973, he accepted a position in the Tax Department with Xerox Corporation in Stamford, Connecticut where he worked until his retirement in 1999. Gene was an avid tennis player, playing well into his 80's. He was a member of the Tashua Knolls Men's Golf Club, the ROMEO Group and was an active parishioner at Christ the King Church. Gene was a true gentleman and devoted family man, and especially enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting and school events. He will be remembered most for his kind heart, dry sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife Lucille of 59 years, survivors include three loving sons, Ken Raftery of Monroe, John Raftery and his wife Stephanie of Wilmette, IL and Bill Raftery and his wife Betsy of Wilton, devoted "Irish daughter" Ann Brodow and her husband Mats of Summit NJ, three sisters, Margaret Lynch, Mary Catherine McKenna and Eileen Bigda and her husband Don all of New York and five cherished grandchildren, Kathleen, Alex, Charlie, Sean and Jason Raftery as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John Raftery and a sister, Catherine Donahue. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Trumbull Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020