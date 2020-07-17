78, of Tucson, AZ died peacefully on July 13, 2020 of complications of ovarian cancer. Ruth was born in Newark, NJ and moved to Tucson in 1968 with her family. Ruth's primary loves were her family and the wellbeing of others in the community. She was involved with many charitable organizations and worked with children at Casas De Los Ninos. Ruth is survived by Ron, her husband of 56 years; daughter, Debbie Mastin (Wayne); son, Jeff Kolker (Anne), and her grandchildren, Max, Samantha, Jacey (Kolker), Carli and Lauren (Mastin). She will be missed greatly and was loved by all who knew her. Due to current health concerns services will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her honor be made to Congregation Anshei Israel (Tucson, AZ) National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (ovarian.org
) or a charity of your choice
