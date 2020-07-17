1/1
Abraham Lackow
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abraham's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LACKOW, Abraham

passed on July 11, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 14, 1926. He is mourned and will be dearly missed by his wife of 70 years; Norma, his children, Ira Lackow (Kathy), Cynthia Lackow-Gavelek (Joe Swartz) and his grandchildren, Seth Lackow (Krista Unger), Jake Lackow, and Andrew Gavelek.He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII and graduated from Brooklyn College as a Biology Major after his service.He is remembered for his youthful exuberance, active lifestyle, artistic creations, sense of humor, enthusiasm for life, docenting at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, love of all of Earth's creatures (especially reptiles and insects), love of world traveling, and most of all his love of family.Donations in his memory may be made to the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved