LACKOW, Abraham



passed on July 11, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 14, 1926. He is mourned and will be dearly missed by his wife of 70 years; Norma, his children, Ira Lackow (Kathy), Cynthia Lackow-Gavelek (Joe Swartz) and his grandchildren, Seth Lackow (Krista Unger), Jake Lackow, and Andrew Gavelek.He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII and graduated from Brooklyn College as a Biology Major after his service.He is remembered for his youthful exuberance, active lifestyle, artistic creations, sense of humor, enthusiasm for life, docenting at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, love of all of Earth's creatures (especially reptiles and insects), love of world traveling, and most of all his love of family.Donations in his memory may be made to the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store