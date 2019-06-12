ROMERO, Adrian "Toon"
11/24/1979 - 6/5/2019
Adrian, while we take comfort in knowing that you are no longer suffering, the lives of myself and your brother will never be the same. You left behind a lot of broken hearts in your family members and friends. Like you always said "never say bye, say later" later, son. Until we're all together again. Adrian is preceded in death by his father, Peter; Nana, Luchi; Tata's, Ramon and Rudy. He is survived by his mother, Rachel; his big brother, Damian (Camille); Nana, Amelia; his loving aunts and uncles, many cousins, his only nephew, Anthony (Ayla, baby, Manuel); nieces, Artemisia and Elisa and many friends. Beautiful man, beautiful spirit, gone too soon. An all-night Vigil will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Santa Rosa Church, 2015 N. Calle Central with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be said at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with a Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 12 to June 13, 2019