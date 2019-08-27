Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Hannley. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

HANNLEY, Agnes



passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019, at the age of 97. Born in El Paso, TX on April 2, 1922, Agnes was full of life and was loved by all. The afternoon of her death she dictated a message to her family and friends. She wanted her loved ones to know that she had lived her life to the fullest, taking what life threw at her in stride. She was so proud of her eight children and of their successful professions. Everyone went to "Mom" for help and advice and she never hesitated to listen and give wise counsel. In her final days she still enjoyed playing bridge - coming in 2nd on the last game! Agnes was married to Colonel Vincent "Doc" Hannley for 52 years until his passing in 1996. The Air Force moved them constantly and she said the moves always provided a start to a new life. They lived in 21 houses over 30 years, returning to Tucson for good in 1967.



Agnes will be remembered as an independent lady, who was quick to volunteer, belonged to numerous organizations, had lifelong friends, and loved her career as a successful realtor. She acquired the nickname of "Poinsettia Queen," having a personal goal of selling more poinsettias than anyone for the benefit of New Beginnings. Driving around in her red Buick to take orders, no one would say no to her and if they said they would buy five, she sold them 10! Agnes, said she truly liked herself and was a vibrant, happy person to her last days.



Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Vincent and her daughters, Maureen, Beth and Heather. She is survived by sons, Michael (Ruth), Jim (Pamela), Greg (Andrea), Rob (Kristine) and daughter, Patsy (Ron). Agnes enjoyed her 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, she especially loved when they came to visit, as it absolutely made her day. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona at 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019. A reception will immediately follow at Tucson Country Club. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







