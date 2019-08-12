Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Jeanne Langer. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

LANGER, Agnes Jeanne



age 77, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 with her beloved husband of 57 years by her side.Born in Jamestown, ND and moved to Seattle, WA in her early years where she graduated from Holy Names Academy. Jeanne and her family moved to Tucson in 1972 where she raised the family and worked at many volunteer positons as a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Parish. Her volunteer role started almost at the beginning and varied as the children grew. After a number of years she became a member of the OMOS staff and later joined the St. Vincent de Paul Society. While she continued in the various roles she earned her Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Pima Community College.She took great joy in traveling with her husband to Europe, as well as hiking and exploring the state of Arizona. Creative writing, reading and creating numerous treasured needlepoint gifts for family occupied her time as well. Jeanne is survived by husband, Rodney Langer Sr.; children, Rodney Langer Jr. and wife, Karen; Mary Hubbell and husband, Leighton; John Langer and wife, Alesia; four grandchildren, Alex Langer, Courtney Dale and grandson-in-law, Spencer, Mason Hubbell and Caden Hubbell; sister, Mary Hanna and a number of family members and close friends. Visitation will be held onWednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd.,with Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S. Kolb Road, interment to follow at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to OMOS St. Vincent de Paul.







LANGER, Agnes Jeanneage 77, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 with her beloved husband of 57 years by her side.Born in Jamestown, ND and moved to Seattle, WA in her early years where she graduated from Holy Names Academy. Jeanne and her family moved to Tucson in 1972 where she raised the family and worked at many volunteer positons as a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Parish. Her volunteer role started almost at the beginning and varied as the children grew. After a number of years she became a member of the OMOS staff and later joined the St. Vincent de Paul Society. While she continued in the various roles she earned her Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Pima Community College.She took great joy in traveling with her husband to Europe, as well as hiking and exploring the state of Arizona. Creative writing, reading and creating numerous treasured needlepoint gifts for family occupied her time as well. Jeanne is survived by husband, Rodney Langer Sr.; children, Rodney Langer Jr. and wife, Karen; Mary Hubbell and husband, Leighton; John Langer and wife, Alesia; four grandchildren, Alex Langer, Courtney Dale and grandson-in-law, Spencer, Mason Hubbell and Caden Hubbell; sister, Mary Hanna and a number of family members and close friends. Visitation will be held onWednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd.,with Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S. Kolb Road, interment to follow at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to OMOS St. Vincent de Paul. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close