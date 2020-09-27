1/1
Aj Jurado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aj's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JURADO, AJ

54, of Tucson, AZ, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020. Born in Prescott, AZ and graduated from Sahuaro High School. He left his earthly home due to accident while doing one of his many loves, working on cars. AJ is survived by his wife Michele the love of his life; stepchildren, Sarah Reyes and Aaron Sano. Loving son of Albert and Vicki Jurado; brother of Rod (Tia) Jurado; nephews Jacob Jurado, Tyler Wheeler, Lane Blanchard (deceased), and niece Amanda Wheeler. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and stepdad. He started his career in construction as a teen and could operate almost any type of heavy equipment. His passions were racing cars, the outdoors hunting and fishing with his dad and brother and camping with his wife Michele. AJ was always there for anyone who needed help in any way. A Celebration of AJ's Life will be held at Pantano Christian Church 1755 S. Houghton Rd. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Service will also be streamed live online at mypantano.online.church for those unable to physically attend. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Pantano Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
(520) 747-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved