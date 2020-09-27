JURADO, AJ54, of Tucson, AZ, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020. Born in Prescott, AZ and graduated from Sahuaro High School. He left his earthly home due to accident while doing one of his many loves, working on cars. AJ is survived by his wife Michele the love of his life; stepchildren, Sarah Reyes and Aaron Sano. Loving son of Albert and Vicki Jurado; brother of Rod (Tia) Jurado; nephews Jacob Jurado, Tyler Wheeler, Lane Blanchard (deceased), and niece Amanda Wheeler. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and stepdad. He started his career in construction as a teen and could operate almost any type of heavy equipment. His passions were racing cars, the outdoors hunting and fishing with his dad and brother and camping with his wife Michele. AJ was always there for anyone who needed help in any way. A Celebration of AJ's Life will be held at Pantano Christian Church 1755 S. Houghton Rd. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Service will also be streamed live online at mypantano.online.church for those unable to physically attend. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.