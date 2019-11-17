Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
Calling hours
Following Services
St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
Alan Frederick Schultz


1942 - 2019
Alan Frederick Schultz Obituary
SCHULTZ, Alan Frederick

1942 - 2019

Alan passed away suddenly and peacefully in his home on November 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Delores; his children, Jeremy and Jennifer (Sam) Rawlins; and his two grandchildren, Kai and Eliana. He has had a lasting impact on the community as the former conductor for the Tucson Masterworks Chorale and Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, choir master and organist at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church and St. Michael's Episcopal Church, and, for 42 years, middle school English teacher at St. Michael's Day School. He is also a published composer. Many people significantly benefited from his music and English tutelage. He will be greatly missed. A Service will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. immediately followed by a reception/refreshments in the parish center. In lieu of flowers, Alan had requested that donations be made to the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra and the Music Fund at St. Michael and All Angels. ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 17, 2019
