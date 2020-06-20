Alan O'brien

O'BRIEN , Alana.k.a. Pussycat, Papa, Daddy-O, Señor OB, Big Al,died peacefully at his daughter's home in Tucson, surrounded by family, on June 12, 2020. Optimism and the power of positive thinking were the lenses through which he lived his long and rich life and they reaped him endless benefits. His 60-year romance with his wife, Barbara offered daily joys, as did his loving relationships with his three daughters, Liz, Sharon and Mollie; his two grandchildren, Eli Alan and Ruby; and his sons-in-law, Steve and Kipp. Raised in a multi-generational atmosphere on the idyllic beaches of St. Petersburg, FL, Alan spent his high school and college years in El Paso playing sports year-round. He moved to Tucson in the mid-50s where he lifted weights with Johnny Gibson's club, did movie extra work at Old Tucson, and began his successful sales career. He loved Tucson and helped make it a better place through his roles as an actor and board member in community theater and as a founding member of The Copper Bowl. Alan also enjoyed a large network of friends and extended family. Whether you were cracking open fresh oysters with him, wetting a fishing line, sipping Paddy's whiskey, or experiencing his yelps of delight when handing him some homemade brownies, people felt good in his animated and buoyant company. Alan took big bites out of life, drawing special pleasures from the animal life in Rocky Point's estuary, cheering on Notre Dame football and Winthrop University basketball (where his grandson is a coach), reading intently about metaphysics, creating an open home for all, making plates of latkes at parties, hanging out with his cats and co-hosting the "Cawffee Tawk Cafe" on his front porch. Alan's family is at peace as we reflect on an 88-year life well lived. His outlook and lessons are deeply instilled in each of us, and all who knew him, and we are all the better for knowing him as a husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend. A celebration of his life will be held in the fall. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.