SENG, Albert "Bud" F.76, of Vail, AZ, left this world peacefully on August 16, 2020. Bud was born in Kentucky and was a country boy at heart. Throughout his life he accomplished everything he set his mind to: Peace Corps volunteer in India, Tucson Police Detective and Hostage Negotiator, volunteer chaplain at NW Hospital in Tucson, volunteer at Green Valley Animal League, elder at his church in Sonoita, and more. He found joy in his service to others and exhibited that in all he did. He obtained his PhD in Biblical Studies a few years ago and titled his dissertation "God's Love", which he was converting into a book at the end of his life. Known as 'Papa' to his grandkids, Bud was a man of great faith. He loved God, his country, his family, all animals, and his nightly glass of bourbon. His humble presence and quiet strength will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy; brother, Eddie and sister, Peg. He leaves behind his wife, Becky; his sisters, Sue and Doris; his daughter, Sadhna (Hezi); sons, Prakash and Mike, as well as his children by marriage, Skyla (Lou), Josie (Scott), Katie (Jack) and Clay (Jen) as well as 12 grandchildren. In his final days Bud told his family what a beautiful life he had and how thankful he was. "I had fun", he said, and for that, we are grateful. Cheers to you, Papa. Thanks for the fun. A Celebration of Bud's life will be held at the Stardance Event Center in Marana, AZ, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Donations in Bud's name can be made to The Green Valley Animal League, where some of his best friends live in kennels. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.