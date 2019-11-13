Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
Albert H. Williams


1930 - 2019
Albert H. Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Albert H.

Born February 20, 1930 in Winchester, Virginia. Died November 8, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife June; daughters, Daphne Myers, Teresa Hansen; sons, Don (Eileen) and Michael (Debra Ann) four grandsons and two great-grandchildren. Albert worked at O'Rielly Chevrolet for 35 years. Memorial Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Friday November 15th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception following. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL FUNERAL HOMES, DODGE CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 13, 2019
