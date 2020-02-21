|
|
MAZON, Albert "Al" Jr.
Passed away January 12, 2020 at 87 years old, born January 23, 1932. Al was stationed at Beale AFB, CA, where he retired. Al owned a garage in Olivehurst, CA, was a member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club, served on the Olivehurst utilities (OPUD) for several years. Preceded in death by son, Albert; Al's mother, brothers, Jake, Joe and Danny and sister, Lita. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Rancho Sahuarita "La Villita", 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul, Sahuarita, AZ.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020