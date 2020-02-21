Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Albert "Al" Mazon Jr.

Albert "Al" Mazon Jr. Obituary
MAZON, Albert "Al" Jr.

Passed away January 12, 2020 at 87 years old, born January 23, 1932. Al was stationed at Beale AFB, CA, where he retired. Al owned a garage in Olivehurst, CA, was a member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club, served on the Olivehurst utilities (OPUD) for several years. Preceded in death by son, Albert; Al's mother, brothers, Jake, Joe and Danny and sister, Lita. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Rancho Sahuarita "La Villita", 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul, Sahuarita, AZ.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
