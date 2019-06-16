Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Morrell "Moe" Holland. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM 22nd Street Baptist Church 6620 E. 22nd Street Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLAND, Albert Morrell "Moe"



USAF MSgt, Retired



Moe Holland, beloved, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, entered everlasting life with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 25, 1934, to Albert Lee Holland and Vergie Bowen. Moe married JoAnne Thompson on December 4, 1954, and joined the US Air Force, serving in the fields of security police and missile safety. His 23-year military career brought the family to Tucson in 1970. Following his Air Force career, Moe served as a Safety Officer for Pima County Risk Management for 25 years, retiring in 2003. Through many of those years, Moe was also a defensive driving instructor for the National Safety Council, providing driver safety training with a healthy dose of humor to thousands of Southern Arizona residents. Moe is survived by his wife, JoAnne; brother, Dale (Margaret); four sons, Steve (Bobbie), Bill (Monique), Mike (Shannon) and Rick (Karen); ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Brenda, in 1959 and grandson, Garrett, in 2015. Moe was an active member and deacon of 22nd Street Baptist Church. Throughout the '70s, Moe also served as the Youth Director of a ministry that grew to more than 150 youth, teaching them to love the Lord while having fun and serving the community. Many of these kids married each other and developed lifelong friendships that continue to this day. Moe's first grandchild named him "Popples." The name stuck. To this day, all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren call him Popples, as do many of their friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at 22nd Street Baptist Church, 6620 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, Arizona, 85710. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







HOLLAND, Albert Morrell "Moe"USAF MSgt, RetiredMoe Holland, beloved, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, entered everlasting life with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 25, 1934, to Albert Lee Holland and Vergie Bowen. Moe married JoAnne Thompson on December 4, 1954, and joined the US Air Force, serving in the fields of security police and missile safety. His 23-year military career brought the family to Tucson in 1970. Following his Air Force career, Moe served as a Safety Officer for Pima County Risk Management for 25 years, retiring in 2003. Through many of those years, Moe was also a defensive driving instructor for the National Safety Council, providing driver safety training with a healthy dose of humor to thousands of Southern Arizona residents. Moe is survived by his wife, JoAnne; brother, Dale (Margaret); four sons, Steve (Bobbie), Bill (Monique), Mike (Shannon) and Rick (Karen); ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Brenda, in 1959 and grandson, Garrett, in 2015. Moe was an active member and deacon of 22nd Street Baptist Church. Throughout the '70s, Moe also served as the Youth Director of a ministry that grew to more than 150 youth, teaching them to love the Lord while having fun and serving the community. Many of these kids married each other and developed lifelong friendships that continue to this day. Moe's first grandchild named him "Popples." The name stuck. To this day, all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren call him Popples, as do many of their friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at 22nd Street Baptist Church, 6620 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, Arizona, 85710. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close