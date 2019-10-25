Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert V. Estrada. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

ESTRADA, Albert V.



On Monday, October 21, 2019, Albert V. Estrada, loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle passed away at the age of 88 with family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Maria V. Estrada; his brother, Hector Estrada and sister, Teresa O'Hagin. He is survived by his wife, Lidia (Lilly); children, Adam Estrada (Veta) and Eve Estrada-Lopez; grandchildren, Adriana Lopez, Alina Lopez, Elaina Estrada (Ruben), Alma, Sophia, Ruben Jr., Vincent Quintana, Sara Quintana and Gabriella Chavers; brother, Pete Estrada (Lupita). Albert was retired from the Navy and Davis Monthan Airforce Base - Civilian Personnel. He was a Korean War Veteran, and an avid volunteer with the American Red Cross. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Rosary and Mass), Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial following at Our Lady of The Desert Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the American Red Cross-Tucson. Sincere thank you to Amedisys Hospice, BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL and Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.







ESTRADA, Albert V.On Monday, October 21, 2019, Albert V. Estrada, loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle passed away at the age of 88 with family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Maria V. Estrada; his brother, Hector Estrada and sister, Teresa O'Hagin. He is survived by his wife, Lidia (Lilly); children, Adam Estrada (Veta) and Eve Estrada-Lopez; grandchildren, Adriana Lopez, Alina Lopez, Elaina Estrada (Ruben), Alma, Sophia, Ruben Jr., Vincent Quintana, Sara Quintana and Gabriella Chavers; brother, Pete Estrada (Lupita). Albert was retired from the Navy and Davis Monthan Airforce Base - Civilian Personnel. He was a Korean War Veteran, and an avid volunteer with the American Red Cross. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Rosary and Mass), Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial following at Our Lady of The Desert Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the American Red Cross-Tucson. Sincere thank you to Amedisys Hospice, BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL and Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations