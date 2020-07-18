COLCHADO, Alberto Lee



Our beloved husband, son, and brother left this earth on July 8, 2020 from Tucson Arizona. He was born in Webster, Texas on November 3, 1976, with his twin, Miguel to Margaret and Jose Colchado. He married Melissa, his adoring wife, on June 14, 2008. His siblings, Miguel, Gloria and Christina will carry his memory forever in their hearts. He was a kind-hearted loving soul who conveyed his love of all people and all that is good. Melissa asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to the ASPCA. Messages and memories for the family can be left at albertocolchado2020@gmail.com.









