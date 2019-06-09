MAY, Alden "Gordon"
79, of Tucson, called home May 22, 2019, after battling multiple myeloma. He was predeceased by son, Marvin and daughter, Marlene. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Eiko; brothers, Rudy (Donna) and Floyd (Pat); sister, Lou (Pete); stepson, Tami (Adriane) and stepdaughter, Nancy (Denis); two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Gordon served his country as an Airman, 1st class; served the City of Tucson as an Engineer, Fire Station 17; and served his fellow man as a Prison Chaplain and Evangelical. Services set for 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019