MARTINEZ, Alejandro "Tata"



NUESTRO QUERIDO PADRE, Alejandro "Tata" Martínez, joined our Heavenly Father on the beautiful Sunday of August 23, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family - son, daughters, grandchildren and niece. Tata Alex was born to Jack and Rita Martínez in Naco, Arizona on January 4, 1925. He was 95 years old and full of life, energy, smiles and laughter. To his friends and family, he was affectionately known by numerous nicknames such as "Kato", "Bandido", "Seguro-Seguro" and "El I Love You". He was always approachable. In his own unique social way, he would strike up a conversation and share his jokes with strangers, who would then, undoubtedly, become his close friends. He joined the US Army at age 18 and fought in the Asiatic Pacific Theater in WWII. He was Private First Class in the 182nd Infantry Regiment, Americal Division and was awarded numerous medals. He was honorably discharged when the war ended and he was very proud of his service to his country. This experience of bravery, honor and respectability prepared him for his long and wonderful journey of life which he wholeheartedly shared with his family. He married our lovely mother, Juanita Molina, on July 14, 1948, in Naco, Sonora, México, and started his family in San Diego, California. In 1961, they made Tucson their home. His devotion to faith, family and friends made him an honorable and respectable contributor to his community. He was a hard-working man and a good provider who lived his life helping and caring for others. He was a spiritual man who devoted his faith to God, St. Joseph and "La Virgen de Guadalupe". Tata Alex was a member of the Guadalupanas de Santa Mónica's Parish where he was christened a "Guadalupano". Tata Alex's involvement in the church community was paramount. As a member of the Cursillo Movement, and as a "Cursillista", you could hear Dad sing "De Colores" at the top of his lungs when he greeted another "Cursillista". He was also a proud, unofficial member of the "Nanas" Organization of Fellowship at C. E. Rose School. He will be immensely missed by his four children, Irma (Mike) Wethington, Alex Martínez, Roberto (Josie) Martínez and Dora Martínez and by his eight grandchildren, Michelle Martin, Michael E. Wethington, Robertito Martínez (Joseph), Adrian Martínez, Enrique (Jennifer) Martínez, Adán Martínez-Kee, Janina Martínez and Nadine Martínez. Our beloved Tata Alex was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Aiden Adrian Martínez, Isabella Rose Martin, Dave Robert Martin, Mia Adele Martínez-Motowidlak, Elena Marie Martínez-Motowidlak and Ethan Patrick Martínez. He will also be greatly missed by his siblings, tía Cuquita (Charles) Mercurio; tío Ernesto Martínez and tío Enrique (Amanda) Martínez as well as his large extended family and dear friends. We want to give a special and warm thank you to the staff at Casa de la Luz Hospice Care for the wonderful and personal care they provided to our beloved father. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for Tata Alex. To all who loved him, we ask for your continued prayers and thank you for your understanding at this time. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store