CROUCH, Alex J. 62, born in Santa Fe, NM, of Tucson, AZ, passed January 30, 2019. Dedicated Electrical Project Manager at Ashton Construction Co. A most courageous and brilliant man, survived by his wife, Rebecca J. Hill; daughter, Candice Hill-Crouch; brother, Eric Rasche and stepfather, Clark Rasche. Celebration of Life Services: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Tucson Botanical Gardens.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 3, 2019
