born February 9, 1998 Greenwich, CT, died July 22, 2019 Manhattan, NY. Raised in Tucson, Alex graduated from Catalina Foothills High School, class of 2016. An honors student at UA's Eller College, Alex served on the executive board of Eller's Financial Management Association, as a member of the Investments Club and of the Wall Street Scholars program. Alex interned at Siemens in New York his sophomore year and was interning at Sawaya Partners in New York this summer. He was on track to earn his finance degree in only 3.5 years. Alex also loved history, traveling and skiing and had a smile that lit up a room. He will be remembered as intelligent, kind, hardworking, persistent, curious and helpful to others. Preceded in death by his father, Nessim Gabriel Jarufe. Alex is survived by his sister, Kylie Hunter Jarufe; his mother, Barbara Koussa, her husband Larry Koussa and numerous extended family members who loved him dearly. Services will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, his family welcomes donations to the Alex Jarufe Memorial benefiting the Eller College of Management Department of Finance fund at this link:







