Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Tucson at the Sage Desert Assisted Living Facility 2365 West Orange Grove Road

CUTRULES, Alexander James



April 25, 1933 - May 24, 2019



He lived life on his terms. Alex hiked Hadrian's Wall, climbed the Great Pyramid, explored the Nile from Lake Victoria to Cairo, slept in a tomb in Petra and traveled to archeological and historical sites in more than 50 Nations. Born in Sanford, Maine to immigrant parents, James Nicholas and Marika (Kalbouros) Cutrules (Koutroulis), he spent his childhood with his older brother Nicholas James playing and enjoying the wonders of the Maine Coastline. Biddeford High School inspired a lifelong love of learning, reading and adventure. Receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree from Boston University, then his Master of Arts in History from the University of Arizona. He moved on to Postgraduate studies at Columbia University Teachers College, University of London, Makerere University, the University of Hawaii and the Summer Institute of East Asian History and Current Affaires. His teaching career began with a suggestion from a friend and college professor. "See the world and learn your profession." With those words Alex taught for the next 3 1/2 years at a Government Secondary School in Mpwapwa, Tanganyika, now Tanzania, East Africa, then on to Yuma, Arizona. At KOFA High School, he taught History and Humanities until his retirement in 1989. He was also a published author, playwright and editorial critic, known throughout the editorial world. Alex moved to Tucson to be closer to his family, remaining there for the rest of his life, predeceased by his father (1957), mother (1989) and brother (2008), they will be reunited in the family plot in Springvale, Maine. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting teachers at your local schools or any animal rescue group. By the way Oliver the Cat is just fine! A Celebration of Life will be held in Tucson at the Sage Desert Assisted Living Facility, 2365 West Orange Grove Road, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. All are invited.







