Obituary

McCALEB, Alexis

McCALEB, Alexis



86, of Tucson, AZ. Passed away on November 5, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1933, the son of Neil Dow and Irene (Predmore) McCaleb. Alexis was born in Rochester, Minnesota at St. Mary's Hospital. He attended school in Marion and graduated from Rochester High School and acquired many friends. Lex enjoyed wood working, cabinetry. On June 3, 1954 Alexis (Lex) married Margaret Schmidt at Marion Church of Christ. Lex worked for his brother Larry McCaleb several years. In 1967 they moved to Tucson AZ. In 1971 Alexis was hired to work for Pima County as a cabinet maker. He retired from there in 1995. And built cabin in Colorado and spent summers there. Alexis is survived by daughter, Jean McCaleb, Joan Cristia (McCaleb) and son, Dan and eight grandchildren, Anthony and Jeannie Marie, Kyle, Brent and Michael, Chad Noel and Caleb; 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Alexis is preceded in death by mother and father, two sisters and two brothers. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sahuarita, AZ where family prefers memorial be sent to Valley Christian Church.







