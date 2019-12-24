HUTCHISON, Alfia Morales
born 1926 in Tucson, died December 20, 2019. She was married for 69 years to Kenneth E. Hutchison, who died in February. Alfia, the daughter of Francisco Morales and Beatriz Zepeda de Morales, was a direct descendant of José Ignacio Moraga, commander of the Spanish Presidio of Tucson in 1791. She is survived by her children, Marsha, Mark and Richard (Ranae); grandsons, Troy and Trent; siblings, Elda, Herman and Oscar and a loving, extended family. Alfia retired from the Pima County Adult Probation Department and had earlier been the secretary for Police Chief Hayes. Services at Saint Peter and Paul Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Peter and Paul Parish. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 24, 2019